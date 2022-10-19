Skip to Content
Russian President Putin announces martial law in four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims to have annexed

By Uliana Pavlova

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin has sought to annex, in violation of international law.

The regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin made the comments during a scheduled Security Council meeting.

