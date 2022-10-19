Zoe Saldana finds love and loss in Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’

Zoe Saldana stars in the new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, about a young American woman who travels abroad to study in Italy where she meets and falls in love with a chef. He follows her back to the U.S. but their fairytale gets interrupted when an illness strikes. Saldana says the series brought up emotions for her because she and her sisters lost their father when she was 9-years-old. “From Scratch,” debuting Oct. 21, is executive produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. Saldana and her two sisters also served as producers.

