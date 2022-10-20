3 things to know this morning – October 20, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Two Idaho Falls City Council members have been appointed to two Statewide Councils. City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman will serve on the State Public Transportation Advisory Council, whereas Council Member John Radford will be on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council.

2. A new overpass is planned for US Highway 20 near St. Anthony. The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to build a tight diamond interchange at exit 344 similar to the one at the Thornton exit. Construction should start sometime next summer or fall.

3. Boo at the Zoo starts today at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park and goes through Saturday. The event begins at 5pm each day and will go until 8:30. You can see the animals, and trick-or-treat from dozens of local businesses. Tickets are $10 on their website.