911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Ohio

By Rachel Hirschheimer

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday.

“My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house,” the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. “I think he had a gun.”

Police say around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning, a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while working on White Oak Drive.

“He’s holding up the mail carrier?” the dispatcher asked. “He did. He’s gone,” the caller said.

Nick, who wants to withhold his last name, called 911 when he saw the carrier in distress.

“It’s a bit unnerving. It’s a little surreal. It shakes you a bit,” Nick said.

Police say the suspect stole the postal worker’s keys from the mail carrier and fled in a small dark-colored SUV south on Cheviot Road.

Green Township Police say no arrests have been made yet in this latest incident. If anyone has any information you’re asked to contact the police or the United States Postal Inspectors.

