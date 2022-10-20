Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:12 AM

American Airlines dropping first class for more business class seats

<i></i><br/>

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

American Airlines is dropping its first class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats.

The move was disclosed in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company’s chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.

“The first class will not exist … at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren’t buying it,” he said in response to a question. “The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class] we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for.”

— This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content