‘Cruz’ the first ever therapy dog to be sworn into Salinas Fire Department

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Salinas Fire Department added a new member to their crew and his name is Cruz— the first-ever therapy dog to be sworn in at the department.

“There’s a saying that in the fire service that firefighters are more paid for what they see sometimes than what they do. And, you know, that could be more true in Salinas,” said Salinas Fire Chief, Sam Klemek. A lot comes with saving lives, it’s a tough job that often leads to anxiety, physical and mental stress along with PTSD. Klemek adds, “In the variety of calls that we do see the trauma. Trauma, the children are our homeless population over a 30-year career. That translates into cumulative stresses for firefighters.”

And sometimes those who come to our rescue need someone to come to theirs.

Carlos Pimentel, a Salinas firefighter, who is Cruz’s main handler said, “It’s very important for us to talk about mental health because it’s a real thing. Some of those types of calls just compile over time.”

Cruz first started on the job Sept. 13 and was officially sworn in this month. Pimentel and his teammate spearheaded the whole idea, hoping to bring a little more relief to the crew.

“To reduce the impact of the everyday stresses of the job and to reduce the impacts of PTSD. You know, in the grand scheme of things,” Pimentel said.

With over 16,000 calls a year, Salinas Fire Department is the busiest in all Monterey County. Chief Klemek said he was ecstatic to bring the first therapy dog on board.

“All the other working aspects of having dogs in the fire stations, Cruz is actually the dog that everybody comes home to just get some licks and some hug,” Klemek said.

