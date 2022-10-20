Paul Flores found guilty in death and disappearance of Kristin Smart

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Paul Flores has been found guilty of the murder of Kristin Smart in 1996 after the case remained unsolved for decades. His father, Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping Paul Flores cover up the murder, was found not guilty.

Prosecutors accused Paul Flores of killing Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room. Paul Flores was allegedly the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, before she was reported missing. According to witnesses, Paul Flores was seen walking Smart to her dorm room at Cal Poly. Her remains were never found. In 2002, she was declared legally dead.

Paul Flores will face 25 years to life for the murder of Smart.

Paul Flores and Ruben Flores received two separate juries who heard the case at the same time in the same courtroom. The trial was moved to Monterey County after a judge ruled the father-son pair could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo, where the story received substantial coverage.

The family of Smart is expected to release a statement.

Paul will be sentenced on December 9.

