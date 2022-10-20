Robertson scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Stars, 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Robertson scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The winger took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood. The 21-year-old Robertson faced 23-year-old brother Jason for the second time in his career. The Robertson brothers also shared the same NHL ice last March when Toronto beat Dallas 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena. Jason Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million contract with the Stars this month after sitting out most of camp as a restricted free agent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.