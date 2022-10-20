Shooting at Cleveland barber shop leaves 5 people wounded

CLEVELAND (AP) — A shooting at a Cleveland barber shop has left five people wounded. City police say the shooting at the IFixUgly shop occurred around 3:10 p.m. Thursday when a man entered the business and began shooting at people inside the shop. The gunman fled the scene in a car and remains at large. A 29-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 were taken to a hospital. One man is listed in critical condition with a chest wound, while the conditions of the other victims have not been released. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no one has been arrested. Authorities are trying to determine if anyone inside the shop also fired a weapon.

