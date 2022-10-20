US citizen Anne Sacoolas pleads guilty to causing Harry Dunn’s death

By Zahid Mahmood, CNN

Anne Sacoolas, the American woman accused of killing 19-year old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a traffic accident near a US military base, pleaded guilty for causing his death on Thursday, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity claimed on her behalf and was able to leave the UK weeks after the deadly August 2019 traffic collision outside RAF Croughton, a US military base in England where her husband worked as a US diplomat.

Britain’s attempt to extradite Sacoolas to face charges of causing death by dangerous driving was declined by US authorities, and the incident has sparked some tension between the two countries.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.