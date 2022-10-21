3 things to know this morning – October 21, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. After concerns of a juvenile being kidnapped, the Pocatello Police Department is confirming that there was no abduction. They also say reports of an armed suspect was unfounded.

2. Yellowstone National Park visitors should anticipate temporary road closures and delays over the next few days, due to the incoming storm. Tower Junction to Canyon Junction and West Thumb to Old Faithful will close tonight at 8 pm. Old Faithful itself will remain open.

3. The North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley is holding an "Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival" tomorrow at 4 pm. They are trying to raise enough money to purchase a new water system for the park after they lost the water rights. There will be several harvest related activities, and even a pumpkin carving contest.