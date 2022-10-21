Carolina Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, pending physical exam

By Ben Church, CNN

The Carolina Panthers have confirmed running-back Christian McCaffrey will be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical exam, in exchange for a host of draft picks.

According to NFL.com, the deal will see the Panthers receive a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

It comes at a time when the Panthers are looking to rebuild the roster and center it around a host of emerging young talent.

McCaffrey has enjoyed an impressive and lengthy stay at the Panthers, joining as a first-round pick in 2017.

His best year came in 2019, when he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,392 and he ran a career-best of 1,387 yards.

Injuries in 2020 and 2021 have limited his playing time since then but the 26-year-old has remained relatively healthy this year, ranking 12th in the NFL in carries (85), 13th in rushing yards (393), 31st in targets (43) and 19th in receptions (33).

The franchise fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month with the team struggling for form, prompting speculation about McCaffrey’s future.

The Panthers thanked the running-back in a tweet on Thursday, writing: “Thank you, Run CMC.”

He will return to the Bay Area where he attended college at Stanford, coming runner-up in the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

McCaffrey may play a minor role for his new team as the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

