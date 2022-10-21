Dad’s reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

By Web staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year’s Boston Marathon is now going viral.

Bridget Lawler caught her dad’s reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race.

The call started with Lawler asking her dad if he had any plans on April 17 before she revealed the surprise.

“Can I offer you a plan?” she asks.

“You can offer,” he said.

“Would you like to come watch me run the Boston Marathon?” she asks.

“Bridget, no freaking way!” he said.

“Yes way,” she said.

” I am there!” he said.

The video that was posted to TikTok has now been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“He took, like, five minutes to pull up his actual calendar, which is shocking to me because who knows what they are doing six months in advance on a random Monday. He had ‘pay tax bills’ there, so I knew he would be excited, but that was more than I thought. That was really great,” Lawler said.

Lawler is running to raise money for the Mass for Miracles team for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Starting in 2023, coverage of the annual Boston Marathon from Hopkinton to Boylston Street will be handled locally by WCVB Channel 5 and nationally by ESPN.

The new partnership marks a return of the marathon to WCVB and ESPN. Channel 5 provided wire-to-wire coverage of the race from 1982 through 2006, and ESPN most recently broadcast the race in 2004.

