Man and woman both drown along Maui coast, after woman jumps in to save him

Maui, Hawaii (KITV) — A 40-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman visiting Hawaii from California both died Thursday after drowning off the Maui coast.

At 12:30 p.m. on October 20, Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety reported that a woman and man were swept out to sea along the Keanae Landing.

The man was swept out, or fell in to the ocean, and the woman jumped in to help him.

Local area residents were able to pull the woman, who was unresponsive, to shore and attempted CPR. A rescue helicopter later located the man, who was also unresponsive, and was able to extract him from the water.

Both the man and woman were declared dead at the scene by medics.

Reports confirm that ocean conditions had high swells, including 6-8 feet.

