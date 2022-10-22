China’s top leaders to be revealed as Xi Jinping cements grip on power

By Simone McCarthy and Nectar Gan, CNN

China’s ruling Communist Party will reveal its top leadership for the next five years today, culminating months of closed-door preparations that are expected to see leader Xi Jinping close his iron grip on power with a norm-breaking third term surrounded by allies.

The new members of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee, China’s most powerful decision-making body, will make their first appearance in Beijing Sunday, walking out in order of rank to publicly reveal for the first time the faces that will sit atop of the party and drive the world’s second-largest economy over the coming half decade.

This year’s event, which comes one day after the close of the five-yearly Party Congress, is one of the most consequential and closely watched in decades.

A preview into the sweeping reshuffle expected to be unveiled Sunday was on-show at the Congress’ end when two key heavyweights not in Xi’s inner circle — including China’s current number-two Li Keqiang — were not included in the party’s new Central Committee, meaning they have left China’s top ruling body and will go into full retirement.

This will likely leave Xi — who is expected to break with recent precedent to take a third term in power — presiding over a Standing Committee where rivals have largely been eliminated, formally changing what for decades had been an entrenched power-sharing structure in the party’s top echelon.

Saturday’s events were briefly interrupted by an unexpected scene when Xi’s immediate predecessor former leader Hu Jintao, who is 79 and has been seen in frail health in recent years, was escorted out the Great Hall of the People from his place seated next to Xi, for reasons that were not immediately clear, though Hu appeared initially reluctant to leave.

While the close of the Party Congress saw Xi’s ideologies and priorities further embraced and elevated by the party, Sunday will be the final flourish for the leader who is widely seen to have cemented power by eliminating rivals and dampening the lingering influence of party elders in recent years.

“The power transition in the 20th Party Congress offered (Xi) an opportunity to completely reshuffle the (Standing Committee) and to place his close associates to most — if not all — positions. If he succeeds in doing so, he will certainly have full control of the power structure,” Yang Zhang, an assistant professor at American University’s School of International Service.

The line-up of the Standing Committee, in recent years a seven-member body made up of ethnically Han Chinese men, will indicate much about the state of Xi’s influence within the black-box of elite party politics, and whether he plans to hold onto power for a fourth term.

The new standing committee, and the larger 25-member Politburo of which is a part, are formally appointed by a rubber-stamp vote of the roughly 200 members of the new Communist Party’s Central Committee, which was ushed in a close of the Party Congress — though the real decisions over who fills the Party’s top spots are made in the months prior in closed-door discussions between top party leaders.

What to watch

One indicator of Xi’s power was signaled Saturday, when it was clear that two current members of the body who are not within his inner circle, China’s number two leader and premier Li and Wang Yang, both 67, would retire, one year before reaching the standard retirement age. Xi, 69, was bucking that informal room to remain in power.

Several proteges or allies of Xi have been flagged by watchers of elite Chinese politics as likely candidates to fill those empty seats and two others opened by the of-age retirements of Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng.

Those include Chongqing party chief Chen Min’er, 62, one of Xi’s longtime close allies and proteges, Ding Xuexiang, 60, who runs the General Office of the Communist Party, a position similar to being Xi’s chief of staff, and Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, 63.

A top body filled with loyalists, would “weaken further” top-level power sharing, according to Chen Gang, Senior Research Fellow National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute.

“(In this case) Xi is no longer first-among-equals, as his predecessors were. Yet he still needs to share power with other standing committee members, even if they were loyal to him before joining the committee,” he said.

Eyes will also be on Hu Chunhua, 59, a vice premier outside Xi’s orbit who had previously been touted as a potential successor to Xi, Hu was denied a promotion into the Standing Committee in 2017, stalling his rise.

Experts will be watching whether there will be a young face — and potential successor — in the standing committee, which could signal whether or not Xi aims for a fourth term.

Third term

But even as Xi steps into an expected third term — and potentially one surrounded by allies — he will not necessarily have a smooth path ahead amid domestic economic challenges and strained international relations, issues Xi alluded to in an address opening the Party Congress last Sunday.

A Standing Committee stacked with loyalists “does not necessarily mean that Xi will become an omnipotent supreme leader and can do anything. His unlimited power will be constrained by his limited capacity and decreasing energy as he turns older,” said American University’s Zhang.

Meanwhile, his Xi’s own associates will themselves divide into different blocs and compete for power, while Xi’s full control also means his team will be fully responsible for any policy mistake and could provoke stronger international pushback from the US-led Western countries, he said.

“All of these scenarios will make his third — and possibly fourth — term not as easy as expected,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.