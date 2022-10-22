Eastern Washington beats Cal Poly 17-10, snaps 5-game skid

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Eastern Washington snapped a five-game losing streak with a 17-10 win over Cal Poly. Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) has won nine straight against the Mustangs (1-6, 0-4). Talkington hit Freddie Roberson for 20-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 17-10 lead with 8:54 to play. Cal Poly’s final two drives ended near midfield with a fumble and an interception, respectively. Kahliq Paulette had 113 yards rushing — including a 57-yard touchdown — on five carries for Cal Poly.

