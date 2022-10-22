Gums’ TD lifts Nicholls State past McNeese State 40-35

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Julien Gums rushed for 110 yards and scored the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter to lift Nicholls State to a 40-35 win over McNeese State. The Colonels scored three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 34-29 lead. The Cowboys led after a 12-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Deonta McMahon’s 9-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter. But then Gums promptly put Nicholls back on top. McNeese chewed up almost five minutes before losing the ball on downs at the Nichols 25. The Cowboys then ran out the last five minutes.

