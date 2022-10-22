Mertz, Allen lead Wisconsin past Purdue 35-24
By TAMIRA MADSEN
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw for two touchdowns, Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a score and Wisconsin defeated Purdue 35-24. John Torchio had two interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown for the Badgers The Badgers scored on their opening drive and less than one minute later, Torchio picked off Aidan O’Connell and scored. Mertz capped an 80-yard drive with a three-yard pass to Chimere Dike and it was 21-0 after one quarter. Devin Mockobee ran for 108 yards and a touchdown for Purdue with O’Connella going 31 of 46 for 320 yards.