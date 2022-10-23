Cancer survivor holds fundraiser at her healing garden

By Diane Ako

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors.

‘Iwalani Tseu created ‘Iwalani’s Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.

She offers her garden as a place for others to heal now. And she’s using it Sunday to raise money to support her nonprofit called ‘Iwalani’s Foundation, as well as a book she is publishing on cancer survivors called Magnificent Women of Hawai’i.

There will be entertainers, a fashion show by Puamana Crabbe, and more. She’s calling it the Pretty in Pink event, so she asks people to wear pink. The best dressed will get a prize.

“I wanted to do something that helps my people, my women of Hawaii, to have a place to come talk story and to share their struggles,” says Tseu.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 at her garden at 91-2270 Old. Ft. Weaver Rd. in Ewa. Tickets are $60. Call 808-428-3308 to register.

To donate or volunteer, go to iwalanifoundation.org.

