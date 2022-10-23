Giants stop Jags at 1-yard line, hold on for 23-17 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars to match its best start since 2008. New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line. The more impressive run came from Saquon Barkley, who made Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins look silly with a jump cut that led to an 18-yard gain.

