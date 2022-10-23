Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

DENVER (AP) — The continuing struggles on offense has first-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett at least contemplating surrendering is play-calling duties to salvage the season and keep his seat from getting any hotter. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos once again struggled to find the end zone in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The Broncos are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL at 14.3 points per game and have lost four in a row. They travel to London next weekend to face Jacksonville.

