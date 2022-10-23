Philadelphia Phillies advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres four games to one in the National League Championship Series. The Phillies won Sunday’s decisive Game 5 by a score of 4-3.

The Phillies trailed in the eighth inning of the game before slugger Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run, his fifth of the postseason, to put Philadelphia in front. Harper was named NLCS most valuable player after racking up eight hits, five RBIs and two home runs in the series.

Philadelphia advances to its first World Series since 2009 and looks for its first championship since 2008.

The Phillies await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, which the Astros lead three games to none.

Philadelphia entered the postseason as the National League’s final wild card team after finishing third place in their division with a regular season record of 87-75.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.