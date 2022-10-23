US skier Ford not surprised by 1st top-10 finish since crash

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — American skier Tommy Ford has finished in the top 10 of a World Cup race for the first time since his devastating crash two seasons ago. The three-time Olympian says the result has been “not surprising at all” after posting the fastest second-run time and placing sixth in the season-opening giant slalom. Ford says he has “been working at it and done it before.” It was Ford’s fourth top-level race since recovering from numerous injuries he sustained in a horrific crash near the finish of a GS in Switzerland in January 2021.

