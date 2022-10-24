One man is hiking over 4,800 miles across America to raise awareness for breast cancer

By Erin Heft

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Hiking the American Discovery Trail, which runs from Delaware to California, a man named Clay Chapman is on a mission to raise awareness for cancer, specifically breast cancer.

After losing both of his parents to different types of the disease, Chapman decided to embark on the nearly yearlong trek.

“My mother passed away from breast cancer 10 years ago, so this hike is very much a way to honor her,” Chapman said.

Chapman started his hike on the East Coast in February and is slated to finish in late October on Point Reyes National Seashore, north of San Francisco.

Chapman is currently hiking the American Discovery Trail’s northern route, which runs 4,834 miles.

Chapman has hiked through Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and now California.

Chapman is walking in support of the Louisville KY nonprofit Hope Scarves.

After finishing his journey, Chapman told KCRA 3 he plans to travel home to Louisville with his brother, and return to work as a videographer and carpenter,

Chapman is estimated to finish his journey on Oct. 29, 2022.

“It means a lot that I’m able to finish during October which is breast cancer awareness month… it’s these little beacons of hope that are out there in the distance and it really helps you know that the world is not as dark as it often seems,” Chapman said.

