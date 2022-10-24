Police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job.

Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.

Court documents obtained by KOCO 5 on Friday show the timeline leading up to his arrest in Grady County. Forbes, an officer since 2006, was treated after he was found passed out in a Ninnekah home due to an apparent cocaine overdose.

Forbes’ wife was treated for an overdose the next day and admitted the two would spend thousands every month on cocaine. Forbes denied selling drugs but admitted he shared cocaine at parties.

He also said he scheduled his drug around his work schedule so he could pass the drug screens required by the department.

OKC police aren’t commenting while Grady County investigates, only saying Forbes is on administrative leave.

