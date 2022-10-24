Probation search uncovers illegal weapons and drug cache

By KPIX Staff

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — A Sunday morning probation search of a known felon’s Santa Rosa home uncovered approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana and cache of illegal weapons.

To search was focused on 27-year-old Jose Fuentes in a home in the 1900 block of Waltzer Place.

During the search of Jose’s sleeping area, officers located 9mm and 45 caliber ammunition and suspected fentanyl pills. Then during the search of the garage and his vehicle, officers located approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, one stolen Springfield XD, one polymer 80 Glock 43 variant, one unregistered Glock 19 and one unregistered Glock 43.

Additionally, officers located a Ronin Short Barrel Rifle conversion kit, and multiple extended magazines including one loaded 50-round 9mm drum and one loaded 40-round 9mm stick magazine.

Officers also located and seized a money counter and evidence of narcotics sales and packaging.

During the search, Jose’s brother, 28-yea-old Luis Fuentes, arrived at the residence and stated everything in the garage was his.

He was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale, a stolen firearm, possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Jose Fuentes was not at the residence and is currently at large wanted for possession of narcotics for sale, possession of illegal firearms and violation of probation.

