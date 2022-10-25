3 things to know this morning – October 25, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a missing hunter. Michael Faller of Idaho Falls hasn't been seen since last week. Crews and volunteers will continue searching for him today off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.

2. The city of Pocatello is having a town hall meeting today to discuss how the effects of Fentanyl and other drugs are impacting local communities. The town hall is this evening at 6 pm in the Pocatello City Council Chambers.

3. Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health Offices are offering free health screenings to anyone that is 18 years or older, whether you have health insurance or not.