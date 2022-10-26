1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

“Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident,” they said.

LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance.

As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana.

The campus remained open for instruction to all other students.

