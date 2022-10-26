Belarus hands investigative reporter 8-year prison sentence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Belarushas sentenced a prominent investigative journalist to eight years in prison, the latest move in a sweeping crackdown on independent media by the Belarusian authorities. Siarhei Satsuk, the chief editor of the Yezhednevnik popular online outlet, investigated corruption in the Belarusian leadership and covered the mass protests that raged in the country for months in 2020. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Satsuk was convicted Wednesday on charges of accepting a bribe, abuse of office and inciting hatred — accusations his defense team rejected as unfounded. The court ruled that the journalist must serve eight years in a maximum security prison and pay a fine of roughly $6,000, as well as about $5,000 in damages.

