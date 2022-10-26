King Charles roused by bagpiper at London home, continuing royal tradition

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

King Charles III is continuing the royal tradition of having bagpipes played as a morning alarm call.

On Tuesday, the monarch’s new official piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performed on the grounds of Clarence House for the first time since Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King is primarily based at the London residence while Buckingham Palace continues to undergo major renovation works.

In the video shared by the royal family on Twitter on Tuesday, the melodic tones of bagpipes ring out as Burns carries out his morning duty.

The position of Piper to the Sovereign was created by Queen Victoria in 1843 after she became enamored by the sound during a visit to the Scottish Highlands with her husband, Prince Albert. Since then, there have been 17 chief pipers.

Throughout her historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed the special tradition and Burns, of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, took up the role last year.

The musician plays for 15 minutes to alert the royal household that it’s time to start their day. They also play on state occasions.

Last month, Burns was given the honor of closing Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral service in Westminster Abbey, performing a moving rendition of a lament, “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.” He also played one final lament, “A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith,” while her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

