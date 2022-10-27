3 things to know this morning – October 27, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The city of Driggs is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for not being compliant with its wastewater discharge at the city's water treatment plant. The city is hopeful that with the extra resources from the federal agencies, they will finally be able to reach a solution.

2. The West, South and East entrances and nearly all roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to regular vehicle traffic on November 1 until March next year. Roads are normally limited to snowmobiles and snowcoachs during the winter season.

3. The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to close the American Falls Archaeological District to protect nationally-significant tribal and cultural resources. The area would remain open for recreational uses, and most trails will stay open for rock climbing and off-roading.