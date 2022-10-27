Reigning SWAC coach of the year signs extension with Braves
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State has announced that men’s basketball coach Landon Bussie has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lorman, Mississippi, through 2026. The length of his previous contract and other details were not immediately available. Bussie, the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year, led Alcorn State to the postseason with an automatic berth in the National Invitational Tournament. Bussie began his tenure as head coach at Alcorn State in April 2020, spending the previous six seasons as an assistant for the men’s basketball program at Prairie View A&M.