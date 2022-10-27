Verlander, seeking 1st World Series win, opens for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander remains in search of his first World Series win after going 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven Series starts. The 39-year-old right-hander starts for the Houston Astros on Friday night. Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, the first third-place team to reach a World Series. Verlander likely is headed to his third Cy Young Award in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, going 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA to give him a 244-133 record and a 3.24 ERA in 17 seasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.