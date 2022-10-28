Beefed up security, metal detectors at Grant Union High School stadium after deadly shooting in parking lot

By Michelle Bandur

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Twin Rivers Unified School District announced on Thursday major security changes at its football games. The changes come after last Friday night’s shooting in the parking lot while the football game was taking place.

“We want to make sure our students, our families, community members are safe at our venues and we want to put them at ease as well,” said Twin Rivers school police chief David Lugo.

Lugo said that at Friday night’s game against Laguna Creek spectators will see more officers, including Sacramento police and other agencies. He said when entering the stadium, officers will search fans with a metal detector wand and check their small bags. Larger backpacks will not be allowed inside the stadium.

“We want to prepare for any option that may present itself at any venue that’s specific to one school, one event in a parking lot or an incident that occurs in a neighborhood,” Lugo said.

A gunman shot and killed a 24-year-old man and left bullet holes in a car around 10 p.m. last Friday in the parking lot of Grant Union High School, while teenagers played football in the stadium.

A parent of an athlete attending the game said no official or anyone from law enforcement alerted them to the danger. She found out about the violence on social media long after the game ended.

“I had no idea. I was there but I heard nothing, no commotion no nothing, nothing was going on,” she said.

Lugo said because there were several entities involved, they wanted one message sent to the entire community.

“We want to make sure we have one sound message that’s being delivered to not just the students and staff but community as a whole,” he said.

Other safety protocols include:

No backpacks Students 14 and younger who do not attend Grant Union High School must be accompanied by an adult at all times All students must have a student identification card If individuals leave the stadium, they will not be able to return Fans engaging in disruptive behavior will be escorted from the stadium and school grounds, and could be banned from all future sporting events on our campuses

District 2 city councilmember Sean Loloee said he wants to put together a community meeting to discuss the violence.

“I will work with our police chief to see what additional programs and resources they need,” Loloee said.

“This needs to stop. All Sacramentans deserve a healthy and safe city,” he said. “I am committed to working with our mayor and colleagues to make this a priority.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg sent this statement about the violence: “As mayor, it is my duty and commitment to be there for my community in good times and bad. I welcome any invitation to come out to the neighborhood and meet with residents on any subject matter. I also think it is important to recognize that the recent violent act perpetrated in North Sacramento is in no way reflective of the community or the Grant High School Football program. As I stated before, we cannot allow senseless gun violence to prevent our community from enjoying the traditions that make our city great – whether it’s a football game, dancing in a club or a community gathering.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.