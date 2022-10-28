Police arrest teen in connection with 14-year-old’s killing in Milford Mill

By Khiree Stewart

MILFORD MILL, Maryland (WBAL) — A teenager is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter.

Slaughter’s stepmother, Natasha Marable, spoke with 11 News. She said she doesn’t know how to really feel but she is glad that progress is being made in the investigation.

“Just devastated all across the board. Devastated that I’m here, devastated that Travis is where he is and devastated that this young man is where he is as well,” Marable said.

In early September, Slaughter was shot and killed near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Liberty Road in Milford Mill after a high school football game.

On Thursday, Baltimore County detectives said they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting.

The teen is now being charged with homicide.

“I can’t describe the way I feel. Am I happy someone was apprehended? I am. Do I feel like justice should be done for Travis? Absolutely I do. But this gentleman doesn’t know what he’s done to the rest of this life either,” Marable said.

Marable said she faces that harsh reality every day because she thinks of Slaughter often.

“It’s very hard to digest when someone is just ripped out of your life that way. It wasn’t illness or anticipated, it was very sudden. It leaves a void. It leaves a hole in your life,” she said.

Marable said she thinks we all need to come together as a community to help put and keep young people out of trouble.

“Somebody needs to stand up, grab these kids put them in activities, talk to them, maybe take them out of town, show them there is a better way of life, a better way of living, to dream big and look to the future,” Marable said.

Even though Marable can’t bring her stepson back, she’ll always have their memories and is pleased that progress is being made in the case.

“I hope everything was done 100% to the books. I hope they have the right person, the right suspect, I hope they have all the evidence they need so this person can pay what they did to our lives,” she said.

So far, police have not said what the suspect’s motive may have been.

The suspect is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

