Prosecutor: Evidence lacking for 1 accused in July 4 plot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they lack evidence to prove that one of two men accused in a July Fourth mass shooting plot in Virginia’s capital was planning such an attack. WRIC-TV reports the disclosure comes in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s six-month sentence recommendation for Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, who pleaded guilty to reentering the U.S. after deportation. In July, Richmond police announced that a tip helped thwart an Independence Day shooting and the arrests of Balcarcel-Bavagas and another man. U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber writes that prosecutors don’t have evidence that Balcarcel-Bavagasto planned to shoot people at a July 4th event.

