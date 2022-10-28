Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson.

Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.

“There were times where (the trespassing) was during the school day. We’ve had three different situations where it was while students were on campus and three situations where the students left campus, but we still had people on campus, just not students,” Jackson said. “Last night (Wednesday), we have a basketball team that plays here, semi-pro team, and they were practicing, so that’s why we were still on campus in the evening time, to make sure somebody was here while they were practicing in our gym.”

Jackson said parents have been notified and the school has provided as much information to them as possible.

“We’ve sent out plenty of messages to our parents and communicating what we can communicate because there is definitely an investigation of why they are trying to come on our campus,” Jackson said. “We’ve told them everything we can tell them without putting any kind of speculations out there. So, any speculation at this point is from people coming up with them on their own.”

The school also had a trespassing situation last week, but Jackson said no one was in danger.

“We went into lockdown, and we made sure we kept them off of campus,” Jackson said.

Hillcrest Christian has 240 students on a campus that Jackson said is roughly 40 acres.

“We’re working diligently to stay on top of things. We’ve got golf carts and stuff going around campus and checking the perimeter,” Jackson said. “We went virtual today to make sure our parents know that we are doing everything we can to make this campus safe.”

Jackson said students should return to campus Friday.

