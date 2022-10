CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime – the only play of the day to reach the end zone – gave Miami a 14-12 win over Virginia. Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation. Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal as the fourth quarter ended.

