Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win

DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic. The Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned. Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31, but was just 8 of 23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Isaiah Joe scored eight of his 15 points in overtime.

