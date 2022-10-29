Griffin runs for 131 yards; Lamar gets first win of season

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Khalan Griffin ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lamar to its first win of the season, a 24-17 victory over Nicholls. Kohen Granier’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Neno Lemay capped a 16-play, 98-yard drive that pulled Nicholls to 21-17 with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter. Chris Esqueda’s 26-yard field goal for Lamar (1-7, 1-3 Southland Conference) ended the scoring with 10:05 remaining. Nicholls drove to the Lamar 29 on its final drive but was stuffed a yard short on fourth-and-2 with three seconds to go.

