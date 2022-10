COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Marcus Cooper ran for 183 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas A&M Commerce 35-7. Cooper’s 5-yard scoring run with 1:10 before halftime gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead and they proceeded to pull away after the break. Eric Rodriguez threw for a 162 yards for Texas A&M Commerce.

