Oatsvall’s 2 TD passes leads Tennessee Tech over EIU 20-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a pair of touchdown passes and Tennessee Tech shut out Eastern Illinois in the second half for a 20-17 victory. Oatsvall connected with Quinton Cross for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Bradley Clark on a go-ahead 7-yarder with 6:45 remaining in the game. Oatsvall completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards. David Gist had 13 carries for 99 yards for Tennessee Tech (2-6, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Mark Aitken scored a touchdown from a blocked field goal attempt scooped for Eastern Illinois (2-6, 1-3).

