SMU starts fast, breezes to 45-34 victory over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preston Stone passed to Rashee Rice for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and SMU never trailed in a 45-34 victory over Tulsa. Tyler Lavine followed with the first of his three short touchdown runs on the day and SMU (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) led 14-0 before the game was five minutes old. Lavine’s second scoring run helped the Mustangs take a 24-7 lead at halftime. Elijah Chapman scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to push the Mustangs’ lead to 45-20.

