Trunk or Treat provides accessible Halloween fun

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Brickyard event center in Man across the street from Wood's Funeral home in Ammon was the site of some Halloween fun. Camp Hayden a local organization that seeks to provide accessible big fun for all brought back their Trunk or Treat returning for its third year.

The organization got its start six years ago says camp founder Jason Chada. "Six years ago, my son passed away and that's when we decided, he had special needs. He had micro listen he had microlissencephaly. And what we did with him a lot was we took him outdoors and did all kinds of fun adventures. And we realized that there wasn't that many opportunities here as far as accessibility and other things that you can do like that."

He says the kind of trunk or treat that the organization may be one of a kind. "I'm pretty sure that we're the only one in this community that's doing a special needs trunk or treat, let alone possibly the only one in this community that's ever done like a haunted house that's open to families and and and completely accessible as well."

The event was Saturday from 3-6 and was completely free to attend, and it held the promise of something for everyone to enjoy. "We make sure that it's friendly for everybody. You know, the candy. And if there's allergies, we have plenty of nonperishable things, you know, toys and fun stuff," Chada said.

Chada says the whole goal of the organization is to provide a safe space and environment that anyone can enjoy no matter what, and their event's are seeing more and more people come by too. "everything that we're doing is getting more popular for sure. And I mean, when we first started our super camps, you know, these are outdoor adventures that some typical people will never be able to do. I mean, going down the river, some of us take for granted."

Chada says that he hopes to continue the event and that it should be back next year.