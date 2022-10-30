Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. But an injury to Bukayo Saka will be a concern to England head coach Gareth Southgate after the forward was forced off in the 27th minute. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knew victory would see his team overtake Manchester City at the top of the table and the result never looked in doubt from as early as the fifth minute when Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.