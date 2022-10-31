10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

By Rick Karle

LANGSTON, Alabama (WVTM) — Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar.

He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords.

But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:

Memories of his adventure of a lifetime.

It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the dock at the South Sauty Creek Resort.

Class had just been dismissed at Collins Elementary School in Scottsboro.

Nick and his grandpa placed the big pole in the holder, and skipjack herring on the hook.

Nick grabbed another lighter pole and cast for crappie on the banks of Lake Guntersville.

Nick’s heart jumped when the big pole bent.

Grandpa Larry yanked the pole out of the holder and handed it to Nick.

Twenty minutes after the battle began, Nick reeled the monster fish toward the dock.

Larry took the pole while Nick jumped into the water, hugged the fish and, with some help, lifted it onto the dock.

Nick had reeled in a 70-pound flathead catfish — so big that it made Larry look in the record books.

Larry found that the Alabama state record for a flathead is 80 pounds.

Larry quickly took some pictures of Nick and his catch and then placed the catfish back in the water.

“Now, it’s someone else’s catfish to catch,” Larry said.

Lake Guntersville is the home of some of the best bass fishing in the world.

But last Friday, a 10-year-old kid reeled in one of the biggest fish in the lake.

Nick is back in class, and the catfish is back in the lake.

Nick is feeling good, and we assume the catfish is, too, after quite an adventure.

It’s an adventure that Nick will always cherish — an adventure of a lifetime.

