3 things to know this morning – October 31, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Halloween Monday.

1. The Butte County Sheriff's Office found the body of 73-year-old Michael Faller Saturday afternoon. Faller had been missing since he went hunting October 19th in the Little Lost River area, north of Howe.

2. If you missed National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, there are still ways to properly dispose of your prescriptions. You can drop them off at a drop box in any Police Office or Sheriff's Department, as well as your County Courthouse or your local pharmacies.

3. Yellowstone National Park has reopened the North Entrance and road to Mammoth Hot Springs. Minor construction will continue on the road for as long as the weather will allow.