Bayern beats Inter 2-0 for perfect Champions League record

MUNICH (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended his rich scoring form for Bayern Munich as the German champion beat Inter Milan 2-0 to qualify for the Champions League last 16 with a perfect record of six wins. Choupo-Moting hit a rising shot into the top-left corner from outside the penalty area for Bayern’s second goal. It took the Cameroon striker to seven goals in his last six games in all competitions. Inter finishes second behind Bayern in Group C. Bayern is the only team this season to achieve six wins from six games in the group stage.

