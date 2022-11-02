Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Roquan Smith was upbeat when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. Although changing teams is often jarring, this is an opportunity for the standout linebacker to contribute to a contender. Smith appeared in only one postseason game in his first four seasons with the Bears. Now he moves from a sub-.500 team to a division leader. The Ravens are adding him to a defense that took its lumps early in the season, but now has 15 sacks in the past four games.

