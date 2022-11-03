3 things to know this morning – November 3, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A former Soda Springs High School Girl's Basketball coach , Wade Schvaneveldt, appeared in court on 20 counts of statutory rape. The magistrate judge ruled that the evidence was sufficient to move the case to district court. He will appear for his arraignment on Monday, November 7th.

2. Alaska Airlines is ending its service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise in December. However, they will maintain flights between Idaho Falls and Seattle.

3. Rocky Mountain Power crews are still working to reset 27 power poles that were knocked down by strong winds Tuesday night. They are expecting to get the repairs done by tonight.